China shares fall as cautious investors await key policy meetings

SSEC -0.45%, CSI300 -0.49%,, HSI -0.1%

China to hold key political meetings from Thursday

New energy vehicle sector gains on more govt incentive hopes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors held back ahead of the country's annual political meetings where policymakers will discuss measures to boost the economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.45% at 2,885.54.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.49%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.37%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.46%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.17% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.68%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.1% to 9,893.25, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.1% at 24,364.49.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.51%.

** While China's parliament's will begin a key annual session on Friday, its advisory body — The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference — will start its session a day earlier.

** The sentiment is weak before these meetings as investors await clearer signs of government measures to counter the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Western Securities' analyst Cao Xuefeng said.

** The new energy vehicle sector .CSI399976 bucked the trend, rising 3.74%, on expectations of more government incentives after Shanghai's plan to give 4,000 yuan each to buyers for purchasing vehicles with lower emission.

** China recorded five new COVID-19 cases for May 19, down from six a day earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was little changed, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.02%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1044 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 7.1.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

