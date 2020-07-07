China shares extend rally into sixth day; Hang Seng takes breather

By the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was 1.32% higher and blue-chip shares .CSI300 added 1.82%. Both pulled back from earlier gains of more than 2% as analysts drew parallels with a stock market boom-and-bust in 2015.

The Shanghai index had its best day in nearly five years on Monday after an editorial in the official China Securities Journal said China needs further share market gains to fund a rapidly developing digital economy.

Financial shares, .CSI300FS which had risen 9% on Monday, were able to only eke out a further 0.38% gain on Tuesday morning, but analysts said the broader rises could continue.

"The current rally, sanctioned by the authorities in the media, is so far small beer compared to past upswings. Although it may ultimately prove unsustainable, a day of reckoning could be some way off," Oliver Jones, an analyst at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

Trading activity was frenetic, with about 42.75 billion shares traded on the Shanghai exchange, compared with a 30-day moving average of 25.45 billion shares a day.

The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC jumped 2.51% and the start-up ChiNext Composite index .CNT soared 3.27% by midday.

Investor enthusiasm was more tepid in Hong Kong with the Hang Seng index .HSI up just 0.12% at midday, after earlier rising as much as 1.68%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.3%.

The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0165 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 7.0194.

Rising risk appetite pushed bond prices lower. Benchmark Chinese 10-year treasury futures for September delivery CFTU0, the most-traded contract, dipped 0.26% by midday.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

