China Shares Expected To Be Rangebound On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one session after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,060-point plateau and it's expected to see little movement on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the oil and resource companies.

For the day, the index added 8.61 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,060.75 after trading between 3,006.27 and 3,069.25. The Shenzhen Composite Index gathered 13.07 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,819.61.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.35 percent, while China Construction Bank rose 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank was up 0.08 percent, China Life Insurance gained 0.24 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.44 percent, PetroChina lost 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.60 percent, China Shenhua Energy climbed 1.03 percent, Gemdale jumped 1.79 percent, Poly Developments spiked 2.72 percent, China Vanke soared 3.08 percent, Jiangxi Copper increased 0.44 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) dipped 0.29 percent, Yanzhou Coal sank 0.10 percent, Anhui Conch Cement was down 0.18 percent, Huaneng Power advanced 0.92 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher Wednesday but gave most of it back as the day progressed to end little changed.

The Dow fell 9.73 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 29,186.27, while the NASDAQ rose 12.96 points or 0.14 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 added 0.96 points or 0.03 percent to 3,321.75.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

But buying interest waned as the day progressed, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from a slew of other big-name companies in the coming days.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the International Energy Agency predicted a jump in global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.64 or 2.8 percent at $56.74 a barrel.

