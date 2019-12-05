China shares end up as investors keep the faith despite Trump's mixed trade signals

Shanghai Composite index +0.74%

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Thursday, lifted by renewed hopes that China and the United States may be closer to a "phase one" trade deal to end a bitter tariff war that has dragged on since the middle of last year.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.74% at 2,899.47. It has gained 1.48% since hitting more than three-month lows on Tuesday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.77%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.74%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.24%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.11% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.96%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with China were going "very well," a day after spooking markets by saying a deal might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election.

** But a harsh response from Chinese officials and state media to the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Uighur Act of 2019, which calls for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, illustrates continued uncertainty in the countries' relationship.

** China warned passage of the bill would affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end the trade war.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.15% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 2.154%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.58% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.71%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.047 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.0508.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd 600641.SS, up 10.01%, followed by Qingdao Topscomm Communication Inc 603421.SS, gaining 10.01% and WG Tech JiangXi Co Ltd 603773.SS, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS down 10.02%, followed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd 603009.SS losing 7.06% and Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd 600462.SS which fell 5.17%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.3% and the CSI300 has risen 28.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 1.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.96% this month.

