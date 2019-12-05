US Markets

China shares end up as investors keep the faith despite Trump's mixed trade signals

Chinese shares rose on Thursday, lifted by renewed hopes that China and the United States may be closer to a "phase one" trade deal to end a bitter tariff war that has dragged on since the middle of last year.

Shanghai Composite index +0.74%

Blue-chip CSI300 index adds 0.77%

Trump says talks going 'very well'

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rose on Thursday, lifted by renewed hopes that China and the United States may be closer to a "phase one" trade deal to end a bitter tariff war that has dragged on since the middle of last year.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.74% at 2,899.47. It has gained 1.48% since hitting more than three-month lows on Tuesday.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.77%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.74%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.24%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.11% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.96%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with China were going "very well," a day after spooking markets by saying a deal might have to wait until after the 2020 presidential election.

** But a harsh response from Chinese officials and state media to the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Uighur Act of 2019, which calls for a tougher response to Beijing's treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority, illustrates continued uncertainty in the countries' relationship.

** China warned passage of the bill would affect bilateral cooperation, clouding prospects for a near-term deal to end the trade war.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.15% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 2.154%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.58% firmer, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.71%.

** At 07:15 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.047 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.0508.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Shanghai Wanye Enterprises Co Ltd 600641.SS, up 10.01%, followed by Qingdao Topscomm Communication Inc 603421.SS, gaining 10.01% and WG Tech JiangXi Co Ltd 603773.SS, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd 603012.SS down 10.02%, followed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd 603009.SS losing 7.06% and Shenzhen Geoway Co Ltd 600462.SS which fell 5.17%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.3% and the CSI300 has risen 28.9%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 1.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.96% this month.

