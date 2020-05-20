China shares end lower as cautious investors await govt steps from political meetings

Shanghai stocks down 0.51%, CSI300 index down 0.53%

China to hold key political meetings from Thursday

New energy vehicle sector gains on more govt incentive hopes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China shares closed down on Wednesday as cautious investors held back waiting to hear the government's economic plans to be made during the country's annual political meetings.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.51% at 2,883.74.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.53%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.04%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.57%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.21% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.18%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.97% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.213%.

** While China's parliament's will begin a key annual session on Friday, its advisory body — The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference — will start its session a day earlier.

** The sentiment is weak before these meetings as investors await clearer signs of government measures to counter the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Western Securities' analyst Cao Xuefeng said.

** The new energy vehicle sector .CSI399976 bucked the trend, rising 2.3%, on expectations of more government incentives after Shanghai's plan to give 4,000 yuan each to buyers for purchasing vehicles with lower emission.

** China reported six confirmed coronavirus cases for May 18, including a new case in Wuhan, the health authority said on Tuesday, compared to seven a day earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.08%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.79%.

** At 07:05 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1038 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.1.

