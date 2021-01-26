China shares end lower amid speculation of policy tightening

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's blue-chip stock index fell on Tuesday, marking its biggest daily loss since September after touching a 13-year high in the previous session, amid tightening liquidity conditions and Sino-U.S. tensions.

SSEC -1.51%, CSI300 -2.01%

Biggest one-day drop for CSI300 since September

Short-term rates spike as speculation rises of PBOC tightening bias

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.51% to 3,569.43, its biggest daily drop since Dec. 22.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 tumbled 2.01%, its biggest one-day loss since Sept. 9.

** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS fell 1.71%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 lost 1.11%, and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC dropped 3.04%.

** Financial firms came under pressure against a backdrop of tightening liquidity conditions. Short-term rates jumped to pre-COVID levels on Tuesday, with some investors speculating that the central bank might adopt a tightening bias in its monetary policy.

** China-U.S. relations continue to weigh on sentiment. China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a U.S. aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters.

** U.S. President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with "patience," the White House said on Monday.

** Meanwhile, index provider MSCI Inc said it will delete securities of five Chinese companies - including three Shanghai-listed firms - from some indexes as of the close on Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance.

** China Shipbuilding Industry 601989.SS fell 1.68%, China National Nuclear Power 601985.SS dipped 0.2% and China National Chem 601117.SS lost 0.52%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 1.99% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 2.88%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.33%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.96%.

** At 07:10 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.4753 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.4798.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

