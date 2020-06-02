China shares end higher on optimism over govt economic recovery policies

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China shares closed higher on Tuesday as optimism over the government's new policies seeking to support the economy trumped concerns over deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations.

Shanghai shares up 0.2%, blue-chips up 0.3%

Hainan-based firms surge on opening up policy

China orders SOEs to halt U.S. soybean purchase

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China shares closed higher on Tuesday as optimism over the government's new policies seeking to support the economy trumped concerns over deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC closed up 0.2% at 2,921.40.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.31%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 1.04%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.35%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 2.41% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.91%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.2% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.599%.

** "We can continue to expect a steady rebound in stock markets in the following days as the economy is walking away from the COVID-19 impact," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities, noting that tensions between Washington and Beijing are a smaller factor at the moment.

** Shares in China's top liquor makers hit record highs, as investors see industry recovery despite the coronavirus crisis.

** Shares in China's Hainan-based firms including Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd 000567.SZ, Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre (Holdings) 000613.SZ and Huawen Media Group 000793.SZ all surge by the 10% daily trade limit in morning tradings, as Beijing vowed to further open up the southern island.

** The China government ordered state-owned firms to halt large-scale U.S. soybean purchases, raising the spectre of damaging trade disagreements between Washington and Beijing.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.61%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.19%.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1229 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 7.129.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters