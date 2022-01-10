China shares end higher on consumer, healthcare boost

CSI300 +0.45%, SSEC +0.39%

STAR Market up nearly 1% on market-making pilot plans

Real estate higher; Shimao jumps on asset disposal report

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, while Shanghai's tech-focussed STAR Market rebounded as investors latched on to expectations of deeper reforms and improved liquidity.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.39% at 3,593.52.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.45%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 rose 0.88% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC climbed 1.08%.

** Shanghai's STAR Market .STAR50 ended 0.98% higher, climbing from near eight-month lows, after China's securities regulator said it would pilot market-making on the Nasdaq-style market.

** STAR, set up in 2019 to fund China's technical innovation, currently hosts 379 listed companies worth a total of 5.3 trillion yuan ($831.57 billion) in market value.

** The real-estate sub-index .CSI000952 jumped 1.45%, reflecting continued volatility among developers' shares amid ongoing investor concerns over debt and liquidity risks in the sector.

** Developer Shimao Group Holdings 0813.HK has put all of its real-estate projects on sale, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

** Shimao Group unit Shanghai Shimao 600823.SS rose by the 10% daily limit on Monday.

** Shares in China Life Insurance Co 601628.SS fell 1.74% in Shanghai after China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said it had placed the company's Chairman Wang Bin under investigation.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended 0.44% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was flat.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 edged down 0.03%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3724 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.377.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

