China shares end higher on consumer, healthcare boost

Contributors
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Samuel Shen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, while Shanghai's tech-focussed STAR Market rebounded as investors latched on to expectations of deeper reforms and improved liquidity.

CSI300 +0.45%, SSEC +0.39%

STAR Market up nearly 1% on market-making pilot plans

Real estate higher; Shimao jumps on asset disposal report

SHANGHAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, while Shanghai's tech-focussed STAR Market rebounded as investors latched on to expectations of deeper reforms and improved liquidity.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.39% at 3,593.52.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.45%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 rose 0.88% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC climbed 1.08%.

** Shanghai's STAR Market .STAR50 ended 0.98% higher, climbing from near eight-month lows, after China's securities regulator said it would pilot market-making on the Nasdaq-style market.

** STAR, set up in 2019 to fund China's technical innovation, currently hosts 379 listed companies worth a total of 5.3 trillion yuan ($831.57 billion) in market value.

** The real-estate sub-index .CSI000952 jumped 1.45%, reflecting continued volatility among developers' shares amid ongoing investor concerns over debt and liquidity risks in the sector.

** Developer Shimao Group Holdings 0813.HK has put all of its real-estate projects on sale, including both residential and commercial properties, as the cash-strapped Chinese property developer accelerates asset disposals, Caixin reported.

** Shimao Group unit Shanghai Shimao 600823.SS rose by the 10% daily limit on Monday.

** Shares in China Life Insurance Co 601628.SS fell 1.74% in Shanghai after China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said it had placed the company's Chairman Wang Bin under investigation.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended 0.44% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was flat.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 edged down 0.03%.

** At 0700 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3724 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% firmer than the previous close of 6.377.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters