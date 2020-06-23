US Markets

China shares end higher as Trump reassures on trade deal

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, as investors were reassured by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the trade deal between China and the United States remains in place.

Shanghai stocks +0.18%, blue-chip CSI300 index up 0.48%

Indexes had fallen earlier after White House adviser cast doubt on trade deal Health care sub-index jumps 2%

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Tuesday, as investors were reassured by U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the trade deal between China and the United States remains in place.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.18% at 2,970.62.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.48%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.16% and the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.55%.

** Both indexes fell in early trade after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox News that the trade deal between Washington and Beijing was "over".

** But after his comments stoked market volatility, Navarro said the trade deal with China "continues in place", while U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet the deal with China was "fully intact".

** The CSI300 healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC jumped 2%, lifted by shares of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products 300122.SZ, which gained 4.88% after the company received approval to start human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by a unit.

** China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for June 22, 13 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC gained 0.56% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.672%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.75%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed 0.5% higher.

** At 07:04 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0742 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% weaker than the previous close of 7.0678.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 2.6% and the CSI300 has risen 0.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.15% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

