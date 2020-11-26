China shares end higher as financials lead rebound

Shanghai stocks +0.22%, blue-chip CSI300 index +0.18%

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China's main stock indexes ended higher on Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses as gains in financial and consumer shares offset drops in health care, tech and new energy vehicle firms.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.22% at 3,369.73.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.18%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 1.14%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.3% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.46%.

** Industrial firms .CSI000910 turned higher in the afternoon session.

** "Although there has been a marginal weakening of production activity since mid-November, many indexes including transactions, prices and inventories reflect terminal demand remains relatively strong," analysts at Huatai Securities said in a note.

** The new energy vehicle (NEV) sub-index .CSI399976 fell 1.79%, on top of a 2.16% drop a day earlier on news that China's state planner has told local governments to investigate NEV projects linked to property developers Evergrande Group 3333.HK and Shenzhen Baoneng.

** The NEV sub-index remains up more than 64% in the year to date.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.44% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.235%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was 0.57% weaker, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.91%.

** At 07:06 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5683 per U.S. dollar, 0.18% firmer than the previous close of 6.58.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.5% and the CSI300 has risen 20.1%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 4.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 4.5% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith)

