China shares end higher as consumer stocks shine on upbeat earnings

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings.

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China stocks reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted robust third-quarter earnings.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.8% to end at 4,772.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC added 0.1% to 3,272.73.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext .CNT climbed 1.1%, while the STAR50 index .STAR50 rose 0.4%.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 closed up 2.2% while the CSI300 consumer discretionary index .CSI000911 advanced 2.9%.

** Liquor maker Luzhou Laojiao 000568.SZ scaled a record high after upbeat earnings and Hangzhou Robam Appliances 002508.SZ also jumped by the 10% daily limit after solid profit growth in the third quarter.

** U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors worried about the possibility of a contested U.S. presidential election next week.

** China has done a good job in containing the pandemic, while the country's solid economic fundamentals also provided support, said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing Kaixing Asset Management Co.

** China's economic rebound has been gaining momentum following the sharp COVID-19-driven downturn due to strong exports, pent-up demand and government stimulus, but slower-than-expected third-quarter gross domestic product growth highlighted pockets of weakness for one of the few drivers of global demand.

** Mainland China reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Oct. 28, up from 42 a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than two months, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

** Any bad news would have a limited impact on the A-share market, which has already seen a correction since July, Hu added.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More