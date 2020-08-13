China shares end flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal meeting

SSEC +0.04%, CSI300 -0.26%

Beijing and Washington to review Phase 1 trade deal implementation

Chinese agriculture firms surge on food security concerns

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China shares ended little changed on Thursday, as caution ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns.

** Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal and likely air mutual grievances in an increasingly tense relationship during an Aug. 15 video conference.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.04% at 3,320.73.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.26%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.27%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.17% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.98%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.49%.

** Shares in Chinese agriculture firms surged on worries over the country's food security due to the coronavirus outbreak and rising U.S.-China tensions, TF Securities analysts said in a report.

** Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd 002385.SZ, Yuan Longping Hightech Agriculture 000998.SZ and Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd 002041.SZ rose 5.8%, 7.9% and 10%, respectively.

** Shares of CanSino Biologics 688185.SS, the Tianjin-based company that's researching a potential COVID-19 vaccine, surged as much as 127% to 477 yuan ($68.72)in Shanghai debut.

** China plans to merge domestic broker First Capital Securities 002797.SZ with smaller rival Capital Securities, three sources told Reuters, underscoring Beijing's determination to consolidate the brokerage industry to take on the giants of Wall Street.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.78%.

** At 0703 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9409 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.9383.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.