China shares end flat as healthcare losses offset gains in property stocks

Contributors
Cheng Leng Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China stocks erased earlier gains to end nearly flat on Wednesday, with gains in property stocks offset by losses in healthcare, as investors took a breather following a recent rally on upbeat data pointing to a continued economic recovery.

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 flat

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.8%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China stocks erased earlier gains to end nearly flat on Wednesday, with gains in property stocks offset by losses in healthcare, as investors took a breather following a recent rally on upbeat data pointing to a continued economic recovery.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.07% at 3,449.38.

** The index hit its highest since February 2018 earlier in the session, as investors cheered better-than-expected manufacturing data and hopes of continued economic recovery.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended flat, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 0.57% lower. Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 closed up 0.3%.

** Leading the gains, the real estate sub-index .CSI000952 rose 0.96% by the end of the session, with heavyweight Greenland Holdings Corp Ltd 600606.SS gaining 2.63%.

** The sub-index tracking blue-chip healthcare stocks .CSI300HC retreated 0.42%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.16%.

** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

** The virus infection situation remains stable, as mainland China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

** U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will not immediately act to remove the Phase 1 trade agreement, which President Donald Trump inked with China, the New York Times reported.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.05%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters