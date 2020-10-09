China shares end firmer on recovery hopes after holiday break

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China shares ended higher on Friday as mainland markets resumed trade following a week-long break, with investors being encouraged by official data that showed signs of economic recovery and a rebound in tourism during the holiday week.

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Friday as mainland markets resumed trade following a week-long break, with investors being encouraged by official data that showed signs of economic recovery and a rebound in tourism during the holiday week.

** Tourism sites were visited by 637 million domestic tourists over the eight-day National Day holiday that started Oct. 1, 79% of last year's total, China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Thursday.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.68% at 3,272.08, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 closed 2.04% firmer.

** Consumer firms .CSI000912 gained 1.94% and transport shares CSI000957 advanced 2.36% after data showed that Chinese domestic tourism witnessed a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by China's success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year.

** Adding to signs of a firming recovery in the world's second-largest economy, an industry survey showed the recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, with hiring increasing for the second month in a row.

** The healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC jumped 3.12% after China announced it has joined a global COVID-19 vaccine initiative, becoming the biggest economy to date to pledge support to help buy and distribute the shots fairly.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 3.05% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT added 3.813%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.76%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.12%.

** At 0711 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.715 per U.S. dollar, 1.24% firmer than the previous close of 6.799.

** The currency was set for its best day since 2005, when Beijing de-pegged its currency from the greenback, as growing expectations that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could win the November presidential election supported sentiment.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.3% and the CSI300 has risen 14.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.8%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters