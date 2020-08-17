China shares end at five-week high on brokerages boost, PBOC injections

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China shares closed at their highest in more than a month on Monday after the central bank injected fresh funds into the country's financial system, with securities firms rallying on hopes for a lift from capital market reforms.

SSEC +2.34%, CSI300 +2.35%

Brokerage firms' shares soar on expectations around ChiNext listings

China c.bank issues 700 billion yuan worth of MLF loans

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 2.34% at 3,438.80 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 added 2.35%. Both indexes notched their highest closes since July 13.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS ended 3.58% higher, propelled by securities firms .CSI399707, which gained 5.07%.

** Brokerages' shares rose after Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Friday that the first batch of companies registered for listing on Shenzhen's ChiNext start-up board under a revamped initial public offering system will make their debuts on Aug. 24.

** Further bolstering sentiment, China's central bank issued medium-term loans worth 700 billion yuan ($100.86 billion) to financial institutions on Monday, rolling over 550 billion yuan of such loans maturing in August and injecting a further 150 billion. It left borrowing costs unchanged.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.92% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 1.04% higher.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.83%.

** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.939 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.9501.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 12.7% and the CSI300 has risen 17.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 6.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.89% this month.

