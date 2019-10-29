China shares edge lower; Huawei suppliers drop

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.1%, HSI -0.4%

Huawei suppliers down after U.S. plan to bar them from subsidies

Yuan firms on strong midpoint fixing

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China stocks retreated on Tuesday, after rising nearly 1% in the previous session, while shares in Hong Kong slipped as the city's leader said she expected the financial hub to record negative growth for the year.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.4% at 2,968.05 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.07%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.43%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.49%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.55% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.84%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.29% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.3%.

** The United States Trade Representative is studying whether to extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion of Chinese goods set to expire on Dec. 28, the agency said on Monday.

** Shares of suppliers to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL fell after news that the U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to vote to designate Huawei and ZTE Corp 000063.SZ as national security risks.

** WUS Printed Circuit Kunshan 002463.SZ fell 6.48% and Shennan Circuits 002916.SZ dropped 4.57%. But ZTE added 1.63% in Shenzhen 000063.SZ and 3.94% in Hong Kong 0763.HK after posting strong third-quarter results.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.13% at 10,556.59, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.4% at 26,784.58. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WH Group Ltd 0288.HK, up 7.16%, while the biggest loser was Swire Pacific Ltd 0019.HK, down 2.07%.

** Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expects the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth for the full 2019 year, as the city grapples with five months of often violent anti-government protests.

** IT firms in Hong Kong .HSCIIT, which had powered gains on Monday, fell 1.4%. The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 0.7%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.10%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.42%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0594 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 7.0672, after China's central bank set its official daily midpoint for the currency at its strongest level in more than two months on Tuesday.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Zhejiang Hugeleaf Co Ltd 600226.SS, up 10.13%, followed by Ningbo Construction Co Ltd 601789.SS, gaining 10.13% and Veken Technology Co Ltd 600152.SS, up by 10.06%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Dalian Dafu Enterprises Holdings Co Ltd 600747.SS, down 10.34%, followed by Zhejiang Shengyang Science and Technology Co Ltd 603703.SS, losing 10.01% and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Co Ltd 600004.SS, down by 10%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 19.49%, while China's H-share index is up 4.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.58% this month.

** The top gainers among H-shares were ANTA Sports Products Ltd 2020.HK, up 3.14%, followed by China Tower Corp Ltd 0788.HK, gaining 3.01% and Sinopharm Group Co Ltd 1099.HK, up by 2.02%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were CITIC Securities Co Ltd 6030.HK, down 1.72%, Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, which lost 1.37% and Haitong Securities Co Ltd 6837.HK, lower by 1.19%.

