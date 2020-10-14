China shares drop on property sector woes, Xi speech aids tech stocks

SSEC -0.54%, CSI -0.61%, HSI -0.27%

Property sector leads losses on Evergrande's slimmed share-sale

Tencent hits record high on Xi's speech

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China stocks slid on Wednesday, with property firms leading the losses due to mounting pressure for raising fresh cash under the government's new debt-ratio caps, while some tech shares climbed after comments from President Xi Jinping.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.54% at 3,341.73.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.61%, with the real estate sub-index .CSI000952 dropping 1.09%, while the healthcare index .CSI300HC inched up 0.09%. The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS slipped by 0.56%, while the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was down 0.76%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.02% to 9,880.74, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.27% at 24,583.40.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.48%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.5% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.87%​.

** Shares of China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, the country's most indebted property developer, fell as much as 18% in early trading. The company raised $555 million in a slimmed-down share sale after initially targeting up to double that amount.

** Shares of Shenzen-based Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK hit an all-time high by surging 2.2% in the morning.

** Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, President Xi said on Wednesday, in a speech marking the establishment of the country's first economic zone in the southern city four decades earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.10% and Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.08%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.7392 per U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.745.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.