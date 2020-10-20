China shares claw higher as economic recovery quickens

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Shanghai Composite Index +0.47%, CSI300 +0.8%

Consumer staples firms up 2.35%, overcome drag from financials

Sept home price data shows slowest monthly growth since 2016

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China shares ended higher on Tuesday in a relatively tepid session, as optimism over recovering consumption lifted the benchmark index, though data showed a slowdown in new home price growth in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC reclaimed lost ground to end 0.47% higher at 3,328.10. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.8%.

** Consumer staples firms .CSI000912 jumped 2.35%, powered by breweries and distillers. Economic data released Monday showed that China's economic recovery quickened in the third quarter, supported by growing consumption.

** However, the financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS fell 0.34% and real estate firms .CSI000952 shed 0.83% following data that dented sentiment around the housing market, which has provided a much-needed support to an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

** New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in more than 4-1/2 years in September as tightening measures introduced by some big cities to guard against a potential market bubble.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.23% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.893%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.36%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.44%.

** At 0704 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.686 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 6.6813.

** Trading activity was light, with about 16.51 billion shares traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 74.2% of the market's 30-day moving average of 22.26 billion shares a day. The volume in the previous trading session was 21.23 billion.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More