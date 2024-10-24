News & Insights

China Shanshui Cement Faces Continued Financial Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

China Shanshui Cement Group (HK:0691) has released an update.

China Shanshui Cement Group reported a net loss of RMB 167.1 million for the nine months ending September 2024, down from RMB 267.7 million in the same period last year. The company’s operating revenue decreased significantly, with gross profit also seeing a decline. Despite reduced losses, financial challenges remain prominent for the cement giant.

