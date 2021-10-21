China sets yuan midpoint at fresh 4-month high, breaching key threshold

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new four-month high on Thursday, breaching the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level for first time since June.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.3890 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 179 pips, or 0.28%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4069. It was the firmest since June 11.

The official guidance rate largely matched market forecasts, traders said, and it was 6 pips weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3884.

