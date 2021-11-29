China sets yuan midpoint at 6-month high, matching forecasts

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near six-month high on Tuesday, to reflect a firmer spot market close a day earlier. [CNY/]

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a near six-month high on Tuesday, to reflect a firmer spot market close a day earlier. CNY/

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint CNY=PBOC at 6.3794 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 78 pips, or 0.12%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.3872. It was the firmest since June 2.

The strengthened official midpoint fixing came in largely matching market forecasts, traders said, and it was 1 pip weaker than Reuters' estimate of 6.3793 per dollar.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill )

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters