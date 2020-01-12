China sets yuan midpoint at 5-mth high as trade deal signing nears

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a more-than-five-month high on Monday, reflecting solid gains in the spot yuan CNY=CFXS in the previous session amid optimism over Sino-U.S. trade relations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9263 per dollar prior to the market open, 88 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9351 and the strongest since Aug. 5, 2019.

A U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal is due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday to ease U.S. President Trump's 18-month trade war aimed at altering China's trade and economic practices. But it will leave in place tariffs on about $370 billion worth of Chinese imports per year.

