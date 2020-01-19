China sets yuan mid-point at strongest in six months

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-point guidance rate at its strongest level since July 19, 2019.

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-point guidance rate CNY=PBOC at its strongest level since July 19, 2019.

The Chinese currency CNY=CFXS climbed to six-month highs against the dollar last week amid signs of resilience in the economy and optimism over a newly signed U.S.-China Phase 1 trade agreement.

