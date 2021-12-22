US Markets

China sets up state-owned national rare earths company -state media

China has set up a national rare earths company called China Rare Earth Group Co that will operate under the state asset regulator, state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - China has set up a national rare earths company called China Rare Earth Group Co that will operate under the state asset regulator, state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

The new conglomerate aims to become a top-tier player in exploration and trade of the minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment, according to the state media.

The state assets regulator will hold 31.2% shares of the new entity, while China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd 000831.SZ, Chinalco Rare Earth & Metals Co Ltd, and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co Ltd will each hold 20.3%, state media reported.

Shares of China Minmetals rose 5.5% following the announcement.

Ganzhou, a city in southern China's Jiangxi province, is home to Minmetals Rare Earth and Ganzhou Rare Earth, the latter directly owned by the city government. Ganzhou is a hub for heavy rare earth smelting and separation.

China is the world's biggest producer of rare earths.

