China sets up state-owned national rare earths company -state media

China has set up a national rare earths company called China Rare Earth Group Co that will operate under the state asset regulator, state media CCTV reported on Thursday.

China is the world's biggest producer of rare earths, a group of 17 minerals used in consumer electronics and military equipment.

