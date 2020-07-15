China sets rare earth mining quota for 2020

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China raised its 2020 rare earth mining quota by 6.1 percent from the previous year to an annual record high of 140,000 tonnes, the natural resources ministry said on Wednesday.

This included a mining quota of 66,000 tonnes set in February.

The ministry also granted 105,000 tonnes of tungsten concentrate mining output quota for 2020.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly in Beijing, Writing by Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-28436901; Reuters Messaging: meg.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.