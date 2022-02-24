China sets price guide for benchmark thermal coal

China has set a "reasonable" price range for the benchmark 5,500 kcal thermal coal at Qinghuangdao Port for medium- and long-term trading at 570-770 yuan ($86.98-$121.77) a tonne, the country's state planner said on Thursday.

The move comes as Beijing strives to balance the profits between coal miners and power generators after a widespread electricity outage and runaway coal prices last year.

