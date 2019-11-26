China sets price guidance for U.S. dollar bond sale

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China set price guidance on its U.S. dollar bond offering on Tuesday, according to a document from a lead manager seen by Reuters.

Price guidance is 60 basis points over Treasuries on a three-year tranche, 65 bps on a five-year tranche, 70 bps on a 10-year tranche and 80 bps on a 20-year tranche. The bond is expected to price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Karin Strohecker)

