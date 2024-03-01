News & Insights

Commodities

China sets minimum purchase price for 2024 rice varieties

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

March 01, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China has set the minimum purchase price for 2024 early indica rice, mid-late indica and japonica at 127 yuan ($17.64), 129 yuan and 131 yuan per 50 kilograms respectively, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 7.1992 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Albee.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com; 86-13916642610; Reuters Messaging: albee.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.