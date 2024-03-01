China sets minimum purchase price for 2024 rice varieties

BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - China has set the minimum purchase price for 2024 early indica rice, mid-late indica and japonica at 127 yuan ($17.64), 129 yuan and 131 yuan per 50 kilograms respectively, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 7.1992 Chinese yuan renminbi)

