China sets first batch of 2024 mining quota for tungsten at 62,000 metric tons

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China has set its first batch of 2024's mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 62,000 metric tons, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

This came after Beijing set its first batch of rare earths mining quota for the year at 135,000 tons.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.