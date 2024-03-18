News & Insights

Commodities

China sets first batch of 2024 mining quota for tungsten at 62,000 metric tons

March 18, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China has set its first batch of 2024's mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 62,000 metric tons, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Tuesday.

This came after Beijing set its first batch of rare earths mining quota for the year at 135,000 tons.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.