BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China has set its first batch of 2024 rare earths mining output quota at 135,000 metric tons, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also set the quota for smelting and separation of rare earths at 127,000 tons.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

