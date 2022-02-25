China sets first batch of 2022 tungsten mining output quota at 63,000 tonnes

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China set its first batch of mining output quota for tungsten at 63,000 tonnes, the industry ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, it had set the first batch of its rare earth mining output quota for the year at 100,800 tonnes.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

