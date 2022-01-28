China sets first batch of 2022 rare earth output quota at 100,800 tonnes

US Markets

China set the first batch of its 2022 rare earth mining output quota at 100,800 tonnes, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The ministry also set the quota for smelting and separation of rare earth at 97,200 tonnes.

