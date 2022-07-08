China sets capital requirements for financial asset investment firms

Adds more details

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China on Friday tightened rules on companies that conduct debt-to-equity businesses for banks, setting capital adequacy requirements for so-called financial asset investment firms.

Such companies "should have ample capital to deal with group, individual and systemic risks", the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement.

The new rules require a minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 8%. The floor of Tier 1 CAR and core Tier 1 CAR are set at 6% and 5%, respectively.

The rules also set requirements on leverage, and urge the companies to set aside counter-cyclical capital during certain circumstances.

Regulators issued the notice of the rules to China's Big Four banks and financial asset investment firms.

(Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Mark Heinrich)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.