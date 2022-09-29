Commodities

China sets 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 mln tonnes

Siyi Liu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China set its 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Quota volumes benefit from a lower import tariff. On its website, the ministry said 70% of the quota would go to state-owned firms.

