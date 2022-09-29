China sets 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 mln tonnes

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China set its 2023 sugar import quota at 1.945 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous year, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Quota volumes benefit from a lower import tariff. On its website, the ministry said 70% of the quota would go to state-owned firms.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.