News & Insights

China sets 2023 mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 111,000 metric tons

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

September 28, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China has set its 2023 mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 111,000 metric tons, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

This came after Beijing set its 2023 mining quota for rare earths at 240,000 tons and the annual quota for smelting and separation of rare earths at 230,000 tons, respectively.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.