China sets 2023 mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 111,000 metric tons

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China has set its 2023 mining quota for tungsten concentrate at 111,000 metric tons, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

This came after Beijing set its 2023 mining quota for rare earths at 240,000 tons and the annual quota for smelting and separation of rare earths at 230,000 tons, respectively.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

