China sets 2022 renewable power subsidy at $607 mln

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry has set the 2022 renewable power subsidy at 3.87 billion yuan ($607.26 million), state television said on Tuesday.

The ministry will allocate 1.55 billion yuan to wind farms, 2.28 billion yuan to solar power stations and 38.24 million yuan to biomass power generators.

($1=6.3729 Chinese yuan renminbi)

