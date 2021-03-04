China sets 2021 GDP growth target at more than 6%

Contributors
Kevin Yao Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

The Chinese government has set its 2021 economic growth target at more than 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of this year's meeting of parliament.

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - The Chinese government has set its 2021 economic growth target at more than 6%, Premier Li Keqiang said in his annual work report on Friday at the opening of this year's meeting of parliament.

China did not set a gross domestic product target last year due to uncertainties arising from the pandemic.

The government has set its 2021 target for consumer price inflation at around 3% and its budget deficit goal of around 3.2% of GDP, Li said.

In 2020, China set an inflation target of around 3.5% and a budget deficit target of above 3.6%.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Judy Hua; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters