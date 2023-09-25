News & Insights

China set to clear Colombia beef exports, says Brazilian meetpacker

September 25, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva BEEF3.SA said on Monday it has received a notification from Colombia's government saying that China has approved a protocol in order to open its market for Colombian beef exports.

Minerva, which owns two plants in Colombia, said in a securities filing only final bureaucratic procedures are now required for the exports to be effectively cleared.

"The Bucaramanga and Cienaga de Oro plants, once approved, will add to assets in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay and expand our exposure to China and maximize our arbitrage capacity," Minerva added.

