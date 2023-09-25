China set to clear Colombia beef exports, says Brazilian meetpacker

Fixes typo in headline

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva BEEF3.SA said on Monday it has received a notification from Colombia's government saying that China has approved a protocol in order to open its market for Colombian beef exports.

Minerva, which owns two plants in Colombia, said in a securities filing only final bureaucratic procedures are now required for the exports to be effectively cleared.

"The Bucaramanga and Cienaga de Oro plants, once approved, will add to assets in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay and expand our exposure to China and maximize our arbitrage capacity," Minerva added.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.