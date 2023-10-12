News & Insights

US Markets
BHP

China September iron ore imports at 101.18 mln tonnes, down 4.9 % from August

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

October 12, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 101.18 million tonnes of iron ore in September, down 4.9 % from the previous month, official data from China's customs authority showed.

Imports of steel products flat at 0.64 million tonnes while exports fell 2.7 % to 8.06 million tonnes.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-IRONORE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.