China September iron ore imports at 101.18 mln tonnes, down 4.9 % from August

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 101.18 million tonnes of iron ore in September, down 4.9 % from the previous month, official data from China's customs authority showed.

Imports of steel products flat at 0.64 million tonnes while exports fell 2.7 % to 8.06 million tonnes.

