China September crude oil imports down 13.4 % from August

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

October 12, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 45.74 million tonnes of crude oil in September, down 13.4 % from 52.80 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Imports of oil products rose 18.7 % to 4.19 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 7.6 % to 5.44 million tonnes.

