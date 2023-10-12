China September crude oil imports down 13.4 % from August

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 45.74 million tonnes of crude oil in September, down 13.4 % from 52.80 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Imports of oil products rose 18.7 % to 4.19 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 7.6 % to 5.44 million tonnes.

For more details, click on [TRADE/CN]

((If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to china.resources@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-OIL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.