China September coal imports at 42.14 mln tonnes

October 12, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's largest coal buyer, imported 42.14 million tonnes of coal in September, down 4.9 % from August, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The figures include lignite, a type of coal with lower heating value that is largely supplied by Indonesia.

