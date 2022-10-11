China Sept vehicle sales up 25.7% y/y - industry association

China's auto sales in September rose 25.7% from a year earlier to 2.61 million units.

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's auto sales in September rose 25.7% from a year earlier to 2.61 million units.

Sales for the first nine months were 4.4% higher than the same period in 2021, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday.

CAAM tracks broader auto sales including passenger vehicles, buses and trucks while the China Passenger Car Association, which reported September sales earlier this morning, focuses on retail sales of cars.

