China Sept soybean imports at 7.72 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of soybeans rose 12% in September from a year earlier to 7.72 million tonnes, customs data showed on Monday.

The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 7.72 million tonnes in September, up from 6.88 million tonnes a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.