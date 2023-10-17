News & Insights

China Sept power output up 7.7 % on yr at 745.6 billion kWh - stats bureau

October 17, 2023 — 10:01 pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China generated 745.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in September, up 7.7 % compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. Over the first nine months as a whole, power generation reached 6.62 trillion kWh, up 4.2 % compared with the same period of last year. Hydropower volumes rose 39.2 % in September and fell 10.1 % over the first nine months. Thermal electricity, generated mostly by coal-fired capacity, rose 2.3 % in September and rose 5.8 % over the first nine months as a whole. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

