China Sept iron ore imports at 99.7 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in September rose 3.6% from the previous month, customs data showed on Monday, as steel mills ramped up output heading into peak construction season.

The top iron ore consumer brought in 99.71 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material last month, up from August's 96.21 million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

