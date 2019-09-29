China Sept factory activity shrinks for 5th month - official PMI

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

China's factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month in September, an official survey showed on Monday, pointing to persistent downward pressure on the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates a trade war with the United States.

BEIJING, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank for the fifth straight month in September, an official survey showed on Monday, pointing to persistent downward pressure on the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates a trade war with the United States.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 49.8 in September, slightly higher than 49.5 in August, the survey from the statistics bureau showed. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the PMI would remain flat at 49.5 from August.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More