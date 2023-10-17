China Sept crude steel output down 5.6 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China produced 82.11 million tonnes of crude steel in September, down 5.6 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday. The September volume compares with 86.41 million tonnes of crude steel produced in August. Output over the first nine months of the year was 795.07 million tonnes, up 1.7 % on the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

