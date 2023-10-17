News & Insights

China Sept crude oil output up 0.3 % on yr - stats bureau

October 17, 2023 — 10:01 pm EDT

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's September domestic crude oil production rose 0.3 % on year to 16.87 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Year-to-date output was 156.72 million tonnes, up 1.9 % from a year earlier. National crude oil throughput rose 12.0 % in September over the same year-ago level to 63.62 million tonnes, with year-to-date totaling 554.84 million tonnes, up 11.5 % from a year ago. Natural gas production rose 9.3 % in September over the same year-ago level to 17.9 billion cubic meters (bcm). Output for the year to date was 170.4 bcm, up 6.4 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

