China Sept copper imports rise 25.6% on-year, 2.4% on-month

Adds yearly and monthly comparisons

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China imported 25.6% more copper in September than a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China - including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products - totalled 509,954.1 tonnes in September.

September's copper imports were up 2.4% from the previous month's 498,188.60 tonnes.

China exported 495,981 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in September.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

