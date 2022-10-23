Commodities

China Sept copper imports rise 25.6% on-year, 2.4% on-month

Siyi Liu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China imported 25.6% more copper in September than a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China - including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products - totalled 509,954.1 tonnes in September.

September's copper imports were up 2.4% from the previous month's 498,188.60 tonnes.

China exported 495,981 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in September.

